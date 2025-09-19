Babcock, BAE Systems Bofors to Jointly Provide Royal Navy Gun Support

Babcock has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with BAE Systems Bofors to offer a comprehensive package of support for the Royal Navy’s Type 31 Inspiration Class frigates multi-purpose Bofors guns.

Babcock and BAE Systems Bofors will work collaboratively for the anticipated in-service support (ISS) opportunity for the Bofors 40 Mk4 and 57 Mk3 Naval Gun Systems.

The companies are already working together as the Bofors guns are being installed on the fleet of five Type 31 Inspiration class ships currently being built at Babcock’s Rosyth facility – with the teams overseeing the preparatory integration and U.K. acceptance to service activities of these gunnery assets.

“These assets will provide a vital part of a ship’s defence and the signing of this MoU brings together our unmatched team of experts to support these critical naval gunnery systems through life.

“With decades of technological experience and an intricate understanding of both the weapons systems and the platforms they will be operating from, we are geared and ready to provide the most capable and cost-effective support we believe is available for these guns,” said Neal Misell, CEO of Babcock’s Mission Systems business.

“We are looking forward to contributing to an in-service support solution for our 40 and 57mm naval guns that will fulfil the needs of the U.K. MOD and the Royal Navy, ensuring that the guns will be in effective service for many decades to come,” added Patrik Selling, Director Naval Sales at BAE Systems Bofors.