Babcock Introduces Arrowyard Shipbuilding Approach

British aerospace, defense and security company Babcock has launched a new shipbuilding approach enabling international customers to build and support the company’s Arrowhead 140 frigate (AH140) in-country.

Launched at DSEI 2021, Arrowyard enables the construction of the AH140 hull, superstructure and components, final assembly and outfitting and also supports the development of sovereign in-service fleet support capability.

Babcock will share its experience in preparing and investing in facilities, skills, systems and processes, most recently seen through the digital transformation and automation upgrade of its own Rosyth facility, readying the site for the construction of Arrowhead 140 for the Royal Navy’s Type 31, Inspiration Class vessels.

Depending on the transformation required and budget available, value-adding Arrowyard packages span the whole product development lifecycle including; a scalable design and build solution; technically proficient naval build infrastructure; an industry 4.0-ready workforce, world-class frigates and an enduring in-service support capability.

Will Erith, Babcock’s Marine sector CEO said, “Interest in the Arrowhead 140 frigate is growing and as one of the companies down selected for the design and feasibility study for the Polish Miecznik frigate program, the incentive of working with global customers to support the in-country build of naval platforms, with all the benefits that brings to customer countries, has never been more timely.

“Arrowyard will help customers evaluate their existing shipbuilding capability and develop a plan to regenerate their infrastructure and processes, identifying gaps and providing a program to bridge these with targeted investment and expert support.”

The Arrowhead 140 Frigate

Selected by the U.K. Royal Navy as the design solution for its new Type 31 Inspiration Class frigates, the Arrowhead 140 (AH140) design, benefits from a proven hull-form that has been tried and tested in real-world operational environments from NATO and coalition task forces to national regional and deployed operations.

The frigate’s modular build characteristics mean that it is primed for pre-outfitting with open compartments allowing for rapid assembly, supporting time and cost reduction efficiencies for entry into service, Babcock said.

The baseline AH140 design can be configured to meet the broad range of operational requirements and profiles a global frigate may be called upon to undertake and adopt. In selecting AH140, global customers can also capitalize upon a fully-developed and readily transferable sovereign frigate design-and-build program through Arrowyard.