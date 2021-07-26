BAE Systems Orders Propeller Blade from VEEM for Hunter Class Frigates

Australia-based VEEM, a company designing and building marine propulsion and stabilization systems, will manufacture a pilot propeller blade for the Hunter Class Frigate Program (HCFP), under a contract awarded by BAE Systems Maritime Australia.

"The order enables VEEM to demonstrate it has the manufacturing capability to join the HCFP supply chain. As a world leader in premium commercial propellers that has delivered similar blades to defense clients globally, VEEM is very confident it can meet the requirements of the HCFP," VEEM said.

VEEM will produce the pilot propeller blade under the guidance of Kongsberg Maritime, one of the platform equipment providers for Type 26, the reference ship design for the Hunter class frigates.

"If VEEM is able to successfully demonstrate its capability, Kongsberg Maritime will be able to continue the development of VEEM towards the manufacture of propeller and brake blades for the Hunter program. In the coming months, BAE Systems Maritime Australia is expected to issue a ‘request for proposal’ (RFP) for the propeller and brake blade manufacture for the first batch of three Hunter class frigates. Contract award is anticipated in 2022," VEEM said.

VEEM Managing Director Mark Miocevich said the contract would contribute significantly to maximizing local sovereign industrial capability for the Hunter Class Frigate Program.

"As a long-term supplier of components for submarines, surface ships and warships to the Royal Australian Navy and having supplied more than $200m worth of defense products since 1987, VEEM is committed to the supply of Australian-made propellers and brake blades," Miochevich said.