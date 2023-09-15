BAE Systems Taps A&P and Cammell Laird to Help Build Frigates

A&P and Cammell Laird have been awarded contracts by BAE Systems to build units for the U.K. Royal Navy’s Type 26 Frigates.

The advanced anti-submarine warfare vessels are being constructed at BAE Systems’ site in Govan, Scotland, but will incorporate units built by both A&P and Cammell Laird.

A&P Tyne has built four lower units for Ship No3, HMS Belfast Ship 3, all of which were delivered earlier this year. Cammell Laird is building units for Ship No4, HMS Birmingham, it will also be joining all of these units together.

Mike Hill, Managing Director at Cammell Laird said, “Cammell Laird has a long standing history of collaboration with BAE Systems and we are delighted to be working together to deliver the next generation of anti-submarine warfare.

“With our ability to work alongside our colleagues at A&P Tyne throughout the build process, taking the transfer of knowledge and vital experience is proving to be delivering both acceleration to the programme and significant efficiencies savings throughout.”

The Type 26 Frigates are designed for anti-submarine warfare and will replace the Type 23, with the first due to enter service later this decade.

David McGinley, Chief Executive Officer at A&P Group and Cammell Laird, said, “We have a proud track record when it comes to partnership working and delivering projects of vital national importance.

“Our commitment to the armed forces and our defense capabilities lies at the heart of our business and everything we do.”