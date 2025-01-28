Bahri, Petredec Team to Address Saudi Arabia’s LPG, Ammonia Shipping

Petredec and Bahri (The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia) formed a partnership to address Saudi Arabia’s increasing LPG and ammonia shipping demands. The two companies will establish a dedicated joint commercial team, led by Bahri Oil and Petredec. Bahri’s 40% shareholding in Petredec, combined with Petredec’s world-class LPG logistics and value chain platform, creates a strong foundation to meet increasing regional and global demand for LPG and ammonia transportation.

“This strategic alliance with Petredec builds on two decades of partnership and underscores Bahri’s commitment to meeting Saudi Arabia’s growing demand for LPG and ammonia shipping solutions," said Eng. Ahmed Ali Al Subaey, CEO, Bahri. "Bahri will establish an in-house LPG team within Bahri Oil to target all future Saudi Arabian LPG and ammonia shipping requirements.”





