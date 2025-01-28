Marine Link
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
SUBSCRIBE

Bahri, Petredec Team to Address Saudi Arabia’s LPG, Ammonia Shipping

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 28, 2025

Petredec and Bahri (The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia) formed a partnership to address Saudi Arabia’s increasing LPG and ammonia shipping demands. The two companies will establish a dedicated joint commercial team, led by Bahri Oil and Petredec. Bahri’s 40% shareholding in Petredec, combined with Petredec’s world-class LPG logistics and value chain platform, creates a strong foundation to meet increasing regional and global demand for LPG and ammonia transportation.

“This strategic alliance with Petredec builds on two decades of partnership and underscores Bahri’s commitment to meeting Saudi Arabia’s growing demand for LPG and ammonia shipping solutions," said Eng. Ahmed Ali Al Subaey, CEO, Bahri. "Bahri will establish an in-house LPG team within Bahri Oil to target all future Saudi Arabian LPG and ammonia shipping requirements.



The orderbook for U.S. dredgers is about $3B, and according to DCA CEO Bill Doyle, the incoming political administration could help this niche maritime sector continue its bull run.
Read the Magazine

The Nuclear Submarine NR-1; Life is Actually Like This.

Whatever the Weather, Propane Keeps Ports Moving

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week