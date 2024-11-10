Baker Marine Solutions Unveils Inland Towboat Design

Baker Marine Solutions is unveiling its newest towing vessel design and the International WorkBoat Show.

The BMS 1882 - A 6000 HP Inland Towboat is designed for the inland waterway and transportation market.

At a length of 170ft, the design boasts accommodation for a 10-person crew while providing ample living, recreation and leisure spaces to ensure crew comfort and habitability.

Powering this 6000HP vessel can be achieved in both a hybrid diesel electric design or standard traditional design.

BMS 1882 is named in honor of the largest diesel towboat currently operating on the Mississippi River, M/V Mississippi, whose original predecessor was built in 1882 and worked the St. Louis to New Orleans route for many years.

A 3D model will be on display at Booth# UI-4009 at the WorkBoat show.



