Ballast Water Management Inspection Campaign Starts September 1

The member Authorities of the Tokyo and the Paris Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) on Port State Control will launch a joint concentrated inspection campaign (CIC) on Ballast Water Management from September 1 to November 30.

The purpose of the campaign is to determine if ships meet the mandatory requirements for Ballast Water Management (BWM) as prescribed in the International Convention for the Control and Management of Ships' Ballast Water and Sediments, 2004 (BWM Convention). This 2025 campaign has been initiated in order to promote the effective and consistent implementation of the BWM Convention.

Port State Control Officers will use a pre-defined questionnaire to assess that the BWM requirements in the respective areas are met.

The questions asked will be:

Is a valid International Ballast Water Management Certificate (IBWMC) on board?

Is the approved Ballast Water Management Plan (BWMP) on board?

Is the BWMP up to date to reflect the applicable requirements to manage Ballast Water as required by the Convention?

Are officers and crew familiar with their duties in the implementation of the BWMP?

Is the Ballast Water Management System (BWMS) approved by the Administration/Organization, as appropriate?

Is the BWMS operational?

Was the Ballast Water managed according to the BWMP?

Is the Ballast Water Record Book (BWRB) properly filled including exemptions if granted?

Is the crew managing Ballast Water sediments in accordance with the BWMP?

If an exemption has been granted, are the conditions of exemption implemented?



