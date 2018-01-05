Marine Link
Saturday, January 6, 2018

PSA Marine to Provide LNG FSRU Services in Bangladesh

January 5, 2018

Photo: PSA Marine (Pte) Ltd.

Photo: PSA Marine (Pte) Ltd.

 Summit Power International (SPI), Singapore, announced that its subsidiary, Summit LNG Terminal has awarded a 15-year contract to PSA Marine Bangladesh, a subsidiary of PSA Marine. 

 
Under the contract, PSA Marine Bangladesh will provide berthing, mooring, pilot and personnel transfer services to LNG ships calling at Summit LNG FSRU terminal, with its three escort tugboats, one fast crew boat and one offshore supply vessel.
 
The award of this contract marks a significant milestone for PSA Marine and commencement of a long-term partnership with SPI. Together with Summit LNG, PSA Marine Bangladesh targetsto commence operations in early 2019.
 
Peter Chew, Managing Director of PSA Marine said, “We have an excellent track record of providing towage services to LNG terminals, be it at the Singapore LNG terminal in Jurong Island or the Oman LNG terminal at Sur. We are honored to work alongside Summit Power International and this win is a vote of confidence for our standing and capability as the preferred marine services partner for LNG terminals.”
 
Muhammed Aziz Khan, Chairman of SPI said, “Summit is the largest physical infrastructure company in Bangladesh generating 1,500 MW of electricity, 1,000 MW under construction and 2,400 MW under development. Bangladesh requires 15 million tons of LNG and Summit will provide infrastructure for that. For our first project of LNG, we are pleased to bring on board PSA Marine, a pre-eminent marine services provider, to support our venture to develop region’s fast growing LNG market. Summit Power has an excellent track record in working with world leading corporations to deliver the high standard projects and PSA Marine’s best-in-class services are a natural fit with our operational philosophy.”
 
In 2017, Summit LNG has received a concession from Petrobangla, Bangladesh’s state-owned company, to develop a floating LNG terminal facility comprising of a storage and regasification unit connected to shore by a six-kilometre subsea pipeline, on a build, own, operate, transfer basis in Moheskhali, Cox’s Bazar to supply approximately 500 million cubic feet per day of natural gas to the national grid. 
 
This project is part of SPI’s USD 1 billion investment  programmeto deliver 1,000 MW of power and gas in Bangladesh.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2017 - The Great Ships of 2017

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News