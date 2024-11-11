Barge-Based Emission Capture Project Underway

e1Marine and STAX Engineering have announced a collaborative partnership to advance emissions capture and control technology for ocean-going vessels.

The collaboration combines e1Marine’s methanol-to-hydrogen power systems (M2PWR) with STAX’s emissions capture and control technology.

e1Marine will install its M2PWR onto STAX’s barges. The system will supplement their onboard power needs to demonstrate that emissions capture and control for maritime vessels can be safe, effective and sustainable.

STAX already offers CARB-compliant capture and control technology for some vessel classes. The patented STAX’s capture and control technology easily attaches to auxiliary and boiler exhausts across all vessel classes without modification, removing 99% of particulate matter and 95% of NOx before releasing purified gas.

The project is funded by the South Coast AQMD and California Air Resources Board as part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

South Coast AQMD is the grant administrator and partners with STAX and e1Marine on the technology demonstration project which is expected to deploy in early 2025.



