Marine Link
Friday, February 21, 2025
SUBSCRIBE

Baseblue Launches Bunker Fuel Supply Service at Point Lisas Port

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 19, 2025

Image of the Port Point Lisas Image_Courtesy_Baseblue

Image of the Port Point Lisas Image_Courtesy_Baseblue

Baseblue launched a new bunker fuel supply service at Point Lisas Port, Trinidad, a major maritime hub in Trinidad, comprised of four key terminals: Point Lisas Industrial Port Development Corporation (PLIPDECO), Savonetta, Yara Trinidad, and Phoenix Gas. Baseblue's new supply service will primarily focus on PLIPDECO and Savonetta terminals, where the local supplier's storage tanks (VLSFO 20,000 & LSMGO 10,000) are based. 

The bunker fuel supplied by Baseblue is sourced from refineries in the U.S. Gulf.

The introduction of this service marks a departure from the traditional reliance on barge deliveries, offering a more efficient and environmentally friendly solution. 

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

First Flying Electric Ferry in the U.S. is Coming to Lake Tahoe

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week