Bay Shipbuilding to Build LNG Bunker Barge for Crowley

Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding said it will build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering barge for Crowley Maritime Corporation that, when completed, will be the largest of its kind in the U.S.

Crowley said it has signed a long-term time charter with Shell to operate the new barge, and that the vessel is expected to be deployed to serve LNG-fueled ships that call on ports on the U.S. East Coast starting in 2024. It will be the second Jones Act-compliant bunker barge Shell has under long-term charter in the U.S.

The 416-foot-long barge will feature advanced technologies in cargo handling capabilities and increased transfer rates, including a state-of-the-art solution from Shell and Crowley Engineering Services to flexibly deliver LNG to various types of LNG containment systems. The transformative design will offer capacity for 12,000 cubic meters (3.17 million gallons) and product supply equipment to fully serve ocean carriers.

“The new bunker barge will extend Crowley’s commitment to deliver cleaner, innovative solutions to help the shipping industry continue on the path to decarbonization,” said Tucker Gilliam, vice president, Crowley Shipping. “Orders for ships fueled by liquefied natural gas continue to rise, and this vessel will provide Shell an innovative and reliable service to meet demands for more sustainable energy sources.”

With this barge, Shell continues to expand its global network for LNG bunkering, with 10 LNG bunker vessels currently under contract and plans to add further to its growing global fleet.

“Shell is dedicated to growing our LNG bunkering network across key trade routes, and this barge supports our commitment to helping provide our customers with the energy solution they are looking for,” said Tahir Faruqui, general manager, Global DLNG for Shell. “The shipping sector is making progress toward decarbonization, and LNG offers immediate emissions reduction with the potential to become a net zero emission marine fuel given the possible roles of bio-LNG and synthetic LNG.”

“This additional LNG barge will serve as another demonstration of our commitment to building and servicing sustainable maritime endeavors, both in the United States and globally,” said Dario Deste, president and CEO of Fincantieri Marine Group.

Todd Thayse, vice president and general manager of Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding, said, “Our growing expertise and partnerships in the LNG transportation business is recognized by the industry and positions us well in this growing market.”

Bay Shipbuilding designed and constructed two large articulated tug-barges (ATBs) for Crowley in 2002. Currently Bay Shipbuilding is wrapping up construction of a similar but smaller LNG barge for Polaris New Energy, Clean Canaveral, which is expected to deliver later this year.