Becker Marine Systems Introduces New Wind-Assist Steering Technology

Becker Marine Systems introduced two new products at SMM which are designed to optimise vessel hydrodynamic performance: the Becker Daggerboard and the Becker Steering Gear.

The Becker Daggerboard is an anti-leeway fin designed for ships equipped with modern wind- assisted propulsion systems (WAPS). When using WAPS, the desired thrust ahead components drive the ship. Depending on the wind direction, there can also be stronger or weaker lateral force components leading to leeway from the desired course. Using a Daggerboard reduces these force components, requiring less compensation by the rudder. This increases efficiency and minimises power consumption.

There are two models available: a vertically retractable Daggerboard with an adjustable fin angle and a fixed fin Daggerboard that can be folded out from the hull. Both Daggerboard models can be completely retracted into the hull, avoiding interference in shallow waters, during engine-powered navigation or while manoeuvring in harbours.

Three wind-assist roros currently being built at Wuchang Shipyard for Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) will be fitted with Becker Daggerboards.

The Becker Steering Gear is equipped with a low-pressure hydraulic system, making it efficient, space-saving in design and suitable for small steering gear compartments, says Becker Marine Systems. There are eight types of Becker Steering Gear available, with torques ranging from 160 KNm to 500 KNm, designed for smaller vessels such as supply vessels, fishing boats, anchor-handling tug supply vessels and yachts.

In other news, the company will be delivering five Becker Full Spade Rudders with twisted leading edge, with each rudder having an area of 125m2, for VLCCs currently under construction at Qingdao Beihai shipyard for Euronav. These rudders are the largest that the company has provided for the maritime industry so far.

Additionally, an order has been placed for Becker Twist Rudders for a series of 10 24,000 TEU vessels that are under construction at Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding for CMA CGM, and an Odfjell 37K chemical tanker will be retrofitted with a Becker Mewis Duct® and a Nakashima Propeller.

Since the introduction of the Becker Mewis Duct® in 2008, more than 2,500 vessels have been equipped with Becker energy-saving devices. This has resulted in 18.7 million tons of CO2 saved to date.



