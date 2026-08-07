Beier Integrated Systems Shares Changes in Executive Management

Beier Integrated Systems announced the following changes to its Executive Leadership Team.



Karl Beier will transition from his current role as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to serve as Chairman of the Board. As Chairman, Karl will continue to provide strategic guidance and support to the organization.



Kory Beier has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In this role, Kory will lead the company's strategic direction, drive operational excellence, and oversee the continued growth and success of Beier Integrated Systems.

For nearly 20 years, Kory has owned and led Beier Construction, managing the renovation, remodeling, and construction of custom homes, multifamily residential developments, and commercial projects. A 2004 graduate of Louisiana State University (LSU) with a degree in Construction Management, Kory brings leadership, business, and industry experience to his new role.

In addition, he has served on Beier Integrated Systems' Board of Directors for the past eight years, providing him with an understanding of the company’s business, customers, and the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.



James Jenniskens has been appointed Vice President (VP) and Chief Operating Officer (COO). As COO, James will oversee the company’s day-to-day operations, lead strategic initiatives, and continue driving operational excellence, efficiency, growth, and profitability across the organization. James joined Beier Integrated Systems in December 2017 as a Senior Program Manager and was promoted to Director of Projects in November 2025. He is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, serving the country from 2001 to 2013, and previously held several leadership positions with Bollinger Shipyards.



Over the coming weeks, Karl, Kory, and James will work closely together to ensure a seamless transition and maintain the high level of service and support to Beier customers and employees.