BEMAC, Mitsui Ink Deal to Acquire The Switch

BEMAC, as majority shareholder, together with Mitsui have entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of The Switch from Yaskawa Europe Holding AB (a wholly owned subsidiary of YASKAWA Electric Corporation).

The Switch Engineering Oy and its group companies are manufacturers of permanent magnet machines (PMM), DC distribution solutions (DC-Hub), high-power AC drives (single drives) and high-speed induction motors.

The Switch possesses technology in MW-class PMMs, DC distribution solutions, high-power AC drives and high-speed induction motors, with a track record of delivering more than 22 GW of these products primarily for wind power and marine applications.

Since delivering the world’s first megawatt-class PM shaft generator in 2015, The Switch has today a machine and drives product portfolio ranging from below 1 MW to over 10 MW.

The Switch DC-Hub is touted as an efficient and future-flexible marine electrification solution for hybrid and fully electric vessels with multiple energy sources like batteries and fuel cells. Furthermore, The Switch' high-speed induction motors are used in industrial plants for blowers, compressors and more, offering solutions that enable high efficiency, compact design, and gearbox-free applications.



