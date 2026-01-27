Berge Bulk Installs Anemoi’s Folding Rotor Sails on Large Bulk Carrier

Berge Bulk has completed the installation of four folding rotor sails supplied by Anemoi Marine Technologies on its 208,000 DWT Newcastlemax vessel Berge Meru, marking the shipping group’s second wind propulsion project with the technology provider.

The installation was carried out at Yiu Lian Dockyards in China in December 2025, and the vessel has since completed its first voyage to Singapore. The four rotor sails measure five meters in diameter and 35 meters in height and are designed to harness wind power to provide auxiliary propulsion, reducing fuel consumption and associated emissions during voyages.

The Berge Meru project follows the earlier installation of four 5-by-35-metre rotor sails on Berge Neblina, a Berge Bulk Valemax vessel delivered in June 2024. That earlier installation was the first in Berge Bulk’s fleet to use Anemoi’s rotor sail technology.

Berge Bulk said the installation on Berge Meru draws on operational experience and ongoing in-service performance observations from the Berge Neblina project, contributing to confidence in the technology and aligning with its focus on practical and scalable decarbonization measures.

The folding rotor sails can be lowered to accommodate port operations and air-draught restrictions. The system does not require lowering in extreme weather conditions, as thrust generation can be stopped by switching the sails off.

“We are proud to complete our second project with Berge Bulk, bringing large-scale folding Rotor Sails to another vessel. Berge Meru demonstrates how wind propulsion can be integrated into commercial bulk carriers in a practical and operationally flexible way. We value Berge Bulk’s continued confidence in our technology,” said Clare Urmston, CEO of Anemoi Marine Technologies.