Bergen Engines Adds ioCurrents’ Marine Data Platform to Its Offer

Seattle-based maritime data analytics company ioCurrents has signed a strategic agreement with engine supplier Bergen Engine, expanding the reach of its MarineInsight data analytics platform.

The partnership will enable Bergen Engines to offer ioCurrents’ MarineInsight platform as a value-added solution to customers in new builds, repowers, and overhauls, leveraging real-time data analytics to optimize vessel performance.

By combining Bergen Engines’ expertise in designing and delivering high-performance medium speed engines and power systems with ioCurrents’ data analytics, the partnership offers a holistic approach to improving operational performance for vessel owners worldwide.

The MarineInsight platform utilizes advanced AI and machine learning to deliver predictive analytics, fuel optimization insights, and maintenance strategies, helping vessel owners to reduce operational costs and environmental impact.

“This partnership with ioCurrents marks an important step forward for Bergen Engines as we continue to provide cutting-edge solutions to our customers. MarineInsight’s ability to deliver actionable insights in real time will complement our power solutions, ensuring optimized performance which can reduce fuel consumption, cost and emission. We are excited to bring this technology to our global customer base,” said Kjell Harloff, Head of Sales - Marine at Bergen Engines.

“This partnership allows us to extend MarineInsight’s reach across the globe and offer vessel owners and operators a comprehensive solution. Together, we’re helping the maritime industry achieve greater efficiency and sustainability,” added Will Roberts, CEO of ioCurrents.