BIO-UV to Supply BWTS for Luxury Ritz Carlton Cruisers

BIO-UV Group informs it has secured a contract to supply its BIO-SEA ballast water treatment systems (BWTS) for a pair of liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fueled super cruisers French shipyard Chantiers de l’Atlantique is building for Marriott International's luxury hotel group Ritz Carlton.

When delivered in 2024 and 2025 respectively, the 46,000gt Ilma and Luminara will join the smaller Astander Shipyard-built Evrima – the first ever Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection vessel – which set sail earlier this year.

“We are immensely proud to supply BIO-SEA systems to these prestigious vessels,” said Maxime Dedeurwaerder, Business Unit Director, BIO-SEA by BIO-UV Group. “These premium cruise ships are at the cutting edge of environmental technology and an advanced UV-based ballast water treatment means they are safeguarding our oceans from invasive, non-indigenous organisms.”

Ilma and Luminara will each be fitted with a BIO-SEA ‘B’-Series B02-190 system capable of treating ballast water flow rates of 190m3/h from just two high intensity, low-energy UV reactors. The system incorporates a mechanical filtration system that is backflushed automatically to ensure continuous and effective performance.

Each 456-passenger capacity vessel also operates four dual-fuel engines running on LNG as the primary fuel to significantly reduce emissions. The yachts also have an efficient heat recovery system, LED lighting and other features to reduce the environmental impact.

BIO UV Group’s Technical Director Florian Cortes added: “For the operator and crew, BIO-SEA operation and UV dosage is automatically controlled, and treatment performance is not impacted by either water temperature or salinity. The compact skid systems selected for the Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection also incorporate a user-friendly interface for operational and maintenance simplicity.”