Blowing in the Wind: Louis Dreyfus Armateurs Plows Forward on Offshore Fleet Renewal

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs, a 170-year-old French family-owned company operating across a broad swath of maritime and offshore energy, recently announced a shipbuilding order and fleet expansion with the order for a series of three next generation SOVs, a series that will lean on five years of experience operating some of the first Hybrid-Electric SOVs. Gaël Cailleaux, Renewables General Manager, LDA takes a deep dive into the company, the investment in the future fleet, and the lessons learned from that first series of ships that will be leveraged in the next series.

LDA’s journey over the past five years has been marked by significant strategic shifts. Moving away from its traditional dry bulk transportation division, the company has refocused on specialized industrial services, including aircraft parts transportation, telecom cable activities, and renewable energy support. Today, LDA operates a fleet of over 100 vessels – 23 under the French flag – and employs 3,000 people, and it continues to expand its footprint in key maritime sectors.

"We've seen tremendous growth across our core businesses," said Cailleaux. "In transportation and logistics, we’re set to double our fleet of RoRo vessels. In submarine cable installation and repair, we've added four new vessels since 2019. And in offshore wind, we've secured a major contract with Vattenfall for up to three new SOVs, complementing our existing fleet serving Orsted."



"We're not newcomers to this market. Our first SOVs, Wind of Change and Wind of Hope, were launched in 2019 for Ørsted and have proven to be highly successful, leading to contract extensions. This experience allowed us to win a competitive bid with Vattenfall, and we’re applying those lessons to refine our next-generation vessels."

Gaël Cailleaux, Renewables General Manager, LDA

Image courtesy LDA





Expanding the Offshore Wind Fleet

A major milestone in LDA’s offshore wind ambitions came with its recent announcement of a new series of SOVs designed to support operations in the North Sea’s challenging conditions. The company has selected Salt Ship Design as the naval architect and ZPMC shipyard in China to construct the vessels.

"We're not newcomers to this market," Cailleaux notes. "Our first SOVs, Wind of Change and Wind of Hope, were launched in 2019 for Ørsted and have proven to be highly successful, leading to contract extensions. This experience allowed us to win a competitive bid with Vattenfall, and we’re applying those lessons to refine our next-generation vessels."

To that end, the new SOVs will feature enhanced crew comfort, optimized workspaces for technicians, and cutting-edge energy efficiency measures. They will also be designed to withstand North Sea conditions with 99% operational uptime, ensuring reliable service for offshore wind farms.

One of LDA’s key innovations in its new SOVs stems from real-world operational data. Hybrid-electric propulsion, first introduced in the Wind of Change, has proven to be a game-changer in reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

"Based on years of operational insights, we’ve made three major improvements," Cailleaux said. "First, a redesigned layout for technician workflow, reducing unnecessary steps and improving efficiency. Second, optimized electrical systems and energy-efficient equipment to cut consumption. And third, enhanced seakeeping capabilities for better performance in rough waters."



LDA announced a shipbuilding order and fleet expansion with the order for a series of three next generation SOVs.

Image copyright SALT





Offshore Wind’s Growth & LDA’s Role

The offshore wind sector is expanding at an unprecedented pace. Europe’s installed capacity is set to quadruple from 40GW today to 140GW by 2030, fueling demand for SOVs and Crew Transfer Vessels (CTVs). Cailleaux sees this as a major growth driver for LDA’s fleet.

"As wind farms move further offshore, the industry will rely more on SOVs than CTVs," Cailleaux said. "This aligns well with our expertise. We're also actively involved in installing inter-array cables, which complements our vessel operations."

Beyond fleet expansion, decarbonization is another pressing priority. The maritime industry accounts for [approximately] 3% of global CO2 emissions, and LDA is committed to sustainable solutions, exploring full-electric, e-methanol, and other alternative fuels to meet client demands for greener vessels.



France’s Saint Nazaire Offshore Wind Farm

Among LDA’s most notable projects is the Saint Nazaire Offshore Wind Farm, located 10 nautical miles off the French coast. LDA first secured a contract to install inter-array cables, successfully completing the project in 2020-2021. Building on this success, the company later won a contract to operate three CTVs for ongoing maintenance, supporting both General Electric (turbine manufacturer) and EDF (wind farm operator). "It was a complex, multi-phase project that showcased our ability to deliver end-to-end solutions in offshore wind," Cailleaux said. "It also reinforced the strong synergy between our divisions."



Today, LDA operates a fleet of over 100 vessels – 23 under the French flag – and employs 3,000 people, and it continues to expand its footprint in key maritime sectors.

Images courtesy LDA

Navigating a Shifting Geopolitical Landscape

Geopolitical events have added uncertainty to global markets, but LDA sees offshore wind as a resilient and growing sector. Through the LDA lens, there are three major markets today:

Europe – The world’s most mature offshore wind market here LDA is “very active.”

– The world’s most mature offshore wind market here LDA is “very active.” North America – Political decisions have slowed this market, but LDA has no exposure here.

– Political decisions have slowed this market, but LDA has no exposure here. Asia – An interesting market in its infancy. LDA is engaged and interested to expand here.

While developments in North America remain outside its immediate focus, the European market continues to offer substantial opportunities. "Geopolitical challenges are actually accelerating offshore wind development in Europe, and we’re well-positioned to benefit from this growth," Cailleaux said.

LDA’s ambitions received a major boost in February 2024, when InfraVia acquired an 80% stake in the company, paving the way for a €1 billion investment over the next several years. This capital infusion will enable LDA to double its fleet, accelerate technological innovation, and further its commitment to energy transition.

"We’re entering a new era of growth and innovation," Cailleaux concludes. "With this investment, we will design the maritime services of tomorrow, integrating cutting-edge technologies into our fleet and infrastructure."



Today, LDA operates a fleet of over 100 vessels – 23 under the French flag – and employs 3,000 people, and it continues to expand its footprint in key maritime sectors.

Images courtesy LDA