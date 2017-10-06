Bluetech Finland Signs Bulk Carrier Design Contract

Navibulgar has contracted 4+2 Bluetech 45 handymax bulk carriers from Yangzijiang.

The Bluetech 45 design is based on the successful Bluetech 42 design. The ship will have a length of 190 m, maximum draught of 10.8 m, a dwt of 45 000 tons, a large hold volume for its class and an ice class 1C.

Bluetech bulk carrier designs have the largest hold volume and deadweight and lowest fuel consumption in their class, making them the most eco-friendly on the market. The designs are marketed worldwide by Clarksons Platou Shipbroking.