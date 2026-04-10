Saturn Launched, First in New RAL Rapport 3000 Escort Tug Series
Master Boat Builders launched Saturn, the first vessel in the new H500 series of Rapport 3000 escort tugs built for Suderman & Young Towing Company, marking Master Boat’s entry into a new class of high-performance escort tug design. The Saturn (H500) marks the first of four vessels in the H500 series, with H501 through H503 currently under construction.
The Saturn represents a significant step forward in escort tug capability. With an overall length of 98 feet, a molded beam of 43 feet, and a bollard pull capacity of more than 90 metric tons, the vessel is powered by two engines producing a combined 7,000 hp and is capable of approximately 13 knots. Designed to accommodate a crew of six, the Saturn carries 44,342 gallons of fuel oil and registers at under 300 GRT, offering operational flexibility across a range of port and escort assignments.