Boreal Orders 20 Electric Hydrofoil Ferries

Norwegian ferry operator Boreal has ordered 20 electric hydrofoil vessels from Swedish Candela Technology.

Norway has long been a world leader in electrification of the car fleet and battery-powered ferries on short routes. However, express ferries – the fast passenger vessels that connect coastal communities over long distances – have been a challenge.

The Candela P12 is the first electric vessel to combine 25 knots cruising speed and around 40 nautical miles range, with accommodation for up to 25 passengers.

This makes electric operation possible on routes that are currently operated with diesel.

“The Candela P-12 makes it possible to electrify high-speed ferry routes that were previously not possible with battery power. The technology combines speed, range and energy efficiency in a way that opens up completely new possibilities for both cities and districts,” says Alexander Sifvert, Head of Europe at Candela.

The hydrofoils' ability to "lift" the vessel above the water means that energy consumption drops dramatically. This means that the vessels can be charged with ordinary fast chargers, similar to those used for electric cars, without the need for extensive infrastructure or megawatt chargers.

“With this investment, we are introducing a completely new generation of fast boats that “fly” over the water surface. The technology with computer-controlled hydrofoils reduces energy consumption by up to 80 percent compared to conventional vessels, and opens up electric operation on routes where it has previously not been possible,” says Nikolai Knudsmoen Utheim, CEO of Boreal.

A full charge takes around one hour and can reduce operating costs by up to 90 percent compared to diesel. The technology has already been demonstrated through the longest electric sea voyage in history between Sweden and Norway, where the vessel charged along the way with a mobile battery solution.

The first two P12 vessels will be delivered to Boreal in 2027. The rest of the fleet will be rolled out in annual deliveries from 2028 to 2030.



