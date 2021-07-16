Boat Catches Fire, Sinks Off Carlsbad, California

U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday it had responded to a boat fire near Carlsbad, California in an incident in which the 50-foot boat eventually sank.

Coast Guard Sector San Diego watchstanders received several reports of a boat, on fire approximately seven miles off the Carlsbad coast around 9 a.m. local time.

Coast Guard watchstanders dispatched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and diverted the Coast Guard Cutters Munro, Benjamin Bottoms, and the Haddock.

"While Coast Guard assets were en route, the Oceanside Harbor Master confirmed that the boat's name was the Relentless. The Harbor Master saw the boat leave the Oceanside Harbor heading towards Carlsbad Thursday morning and stated that the owner lived aboard the boat and was presumed to have been alone," U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard cutters arrived on the scene and worked together to extinguish the boat fire while the Jayhawk helicopter crew searched for survivors. The boat sustained significant damage and eventually sank in approximately 1,800 feet of water.

"The Jayhawk crew conducted search patterns for more than six hours spanning over 600 square miles with no sightings of survivors. The three Coast Guard cutters are still searching," the Coast Guard said. Coast Guard Cutter Benjamin Bottoms crewmembers work with Coast Guard Cutters Haddock and Munro to extinguish a vessel fire off the coast of San Diego, July 15, 2021. The vessel left the Oceanside harbor heading towards Carlsbad when it was seen on fire. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)