Boluda Towage Acquires Caledonian

Boluda Towage and GEG (Holdings) Ltd have signed an agreement for Boluda to acquire Caledonian’s towage activities and marine operations, together with the management, office staff and crew, based in Invergordon, Scotland.

After the official closing of the transaction, Caledonian will be part of Boluda Towage’s organization in the United Kingdom. The local management team of Caledonian Towage will be headed by Andrew Murray as Operations Director, who will report to Phil Dulson - General Manager of Boluda Towage in the UK.

Caledonian owner Roy MacGregor, said, “The decision for us to accept the opportunity to sell Caledonian Towage to Boluda came at just the right time, as we continue to diversify our offering as a business. I would like to offer my sincere thanks to the entire team for all of their hard work whilst working within the GEG Group and wish them well under their new ownership.”

Operating in the Cromarty Firth since 1969, Caledonian Towage has emerged as a major player in the towage and marine transportation business. The operation plays an integral part in the success of Cromarty Firth's reputation as a Premier Deep Water Port and the solid fleet is heavily engaged in a wide variety of towage and support activities. The office is based in Invergordon which is approx. 20 miles north of Inverness.

Vicente Boluda Fos, Chairman at Boluda Corporación Marítima, said, "To continue being leaders in the international maritime towing sector, our company needs to expand its scope of operations, and we are proud that a company like Caledonian Towage wants to be part of our group.”

Vice President executive Boluda Towage, Vicente Boluda Ceballos, added: “The strong local team, with highly engaged colleagues, will bring a lot of experience and expertise to our company. Having exciting times ahead of us we certainly intend to deploy Caledonian’s professional crews and experienced employees on future projects.”