Boluda Towage Acquires Les Abeilles

Maritime services company Boluda Towage on Wednesday announced it has acquired France-based Les Abeilles International.

Les Abeilles provides maritime rescue response services, with coverage along the French and Northern European coasts. Boluda Towage said the acquisition will enhance its capacity to act in case of offshore spills, with highly qualified equipment and state-of-the-art technology. Boluda Towage will also emerge as a new player in the wind energy markets, supporting the construction and maintenance of offshore wind farms.

Through the acquisition, Boluda will add six vessels to its fleet, including four tugs, one multipurpose vessel and one AHTS tug. Three of these tugs are based on the coasts of the Canal de la Mancha under the names of Abeille Bourbon (Brest), Abeille Liberté (Chebourg), Abeille Normandie (Boulogne sur mer). The Abeille Méditerranée is based in Toulon, in the Mediterranean Sea. The other two vessels to be incorporated are the multipurpose vessel Jason (currently in Toulon) and the AHTS tug Abeille Horizon (Chebourg).

Boluda Towage France will take over the management, shore staff and crews of Les Abeilles, a team of more than 100 skilled professionals.

Vicente Boluda Fos, Chairman of Boluda, said, "Our company, in France and its overseas areas since 2007, is deeply rooted in the region. One of our main characteristics is our strong commitment to create jobs and growth in this country. We are a centenary family company at a key moment in its history, becoming a world leader in the towage sector. The incorporation of Les Abeilles and its operational experience will be a further step in our growth."