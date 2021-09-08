Boluda Towage Starts Operations in Rostock

With effect from September 2021, Boluda Towage commenced towage activities in the port of Rostock, Germany, as the company continues to expand in Northwest Europe and at the Baltic Sea region.

To start, Boluda Towage will operate a fleet of two powerful tugs at the German Baltic Sea port, and the company will scale up the required tug capacity depending on the needs and requests of port customers.

Boluda Towage’s executive vice president Vicente Boluda Ceballos has welcomed the fact that “the Boluda flag will be a permanent presence in the Baltic Sea, which supports the expansion strategy of Boluda Towage's towing service in northern Europe, in line with various strategic acquisitions, recently closed by the company”.