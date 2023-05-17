Boston Fire Department Orders Newbuild from Moose Boats

Vallejo, Calif. boatbuilder Moose Boats announced it has been selected to build a custom dive boat for the Boston Fire Department’s Special Operations Dive Team. The model M1 will be 46 feet long and powered by two Cummins QSC 8.3-liter engines delivering 1,200 horsepower.

According to Boston Fire’s Captain Doug Felton, “The Boston Fire Department is looking forward to upgrading our current Dive Team boat to a Moose Boats, M1. The M1 will allow us to operate a dive boat year-round, as opposed to our current seasonal asset. The wider beam and catamaran hull will give us greater stability in the tumultuous waters in and around Boston Harbor. The enclosed cabin will extend our on-scene effectiveness by reducing fatigue from the elements during long-duration dive operations.”

This boat will be a major upgrade from team's current 2010-built 30-foot dive boat, Captain Felton said: “With frigid winters and blistering summers, the Boston Fire Department Dive Team will increase its operational capability all year long despite the New England weather. Custom dive tank holders on the aft deck will increase ergonomics and keep deck space clear while underway.”

Hamilton AVX Express controls will allow for tight-quarters maneuverability that is sometimes needed in Boston Harbor, and the catamaran’s inherent shallow draft will allow this boat to go into shallow waters that are inaccessible to other boats.