bound4blue Installs Wind-Assisted eSAILs on EPS’ Tanker

Spanish wind propulsion systems supplier bound4blue has installed its eSAIL wind assisted propulsion system on Pacific Sentinel tanker, owned by Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS).

Three 22-meter, DNV-Type Approved eSAILs were installed on the 50,000 dwt Pacific Sentinel in under a day per unit, as planned, bound4blue said.

The installation occurred during a scheduled vessel drydock, with preparatory work completed in advance.

The fully autonomous wind assisted propulsion system will help the vessel reduce overall energy consumption with forecasted energy consumption savings of around 10% depending on vessel routing, slashing OPEX and emissions to air and enhancing regulatory compliance.

The Spanish-based wind pioneer has undertaken a fast-track ‘single-stop’ process, ensuring minimal vessel downtime with all work undertaken during planned vessel maintenance at the shipyard.

The fast-track installation combined vessel groundwork, such as fitting pedestals for the eSAILs and welding, with the simultaneous preparation and programming of the sails.

The installation was also completed in collaboration with the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), ensuring compliance with the highest classification and safety standards.

EPS, which signed the agreement for the Pacific Sentinel in February 2024 and has now completed this installation, further extended its collaboration with bound4blue in December 2024 through a new agreement for the installation of three eSAILs on an MR tanker under construction at New Times Shipbuilding in Jiangsu Province, China.

The installation operation is scheduled for late 2025.

The eSAIL units drag air across an aerodynamic surface to generate exceptional propulsive efficiency. The technology is suitable for both new builds and retrofitting across the huge majority of vessel segments, including, but not limited to, tankers, bulkers, Ro-Ros, cruises, ferries, gas carriers, and general cargo vessels.