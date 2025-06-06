bound4blue Secures DNV Validation for Wind Propulsion Performance Methodology

bound4blue has taken a step forward in simplifying the adoption of wind power worldwide, with DNV validation of its "wind propulsion system force matrix" calculation method. This validation provides shipowners, designers, and yards with a trusted, regulation-ready tool to evaluate the performance of bound4blue’s eSAIL.

The validation gives the industry a reliable tool to easily calculate the benefits of bound4blue’s eSAIL suction sail technology, without the need for full-scale testing. As such, it can save time and money through providing a clear forecast of the fuel savings, emissions reductions, return on investment, and regulatory benefits for individual vessels.

The methodology allows accurate estimation of the thrust generated by eSAILs across a wide range of operational scenarios. The DNV validation of the methodology indicates that the results have been produced with a tool that is fully aligned with international Rules and Standards and can now be used directly in calculations for key regulatory frameworks including EEDI, EEXI, and FuelEU Maritime.

bound4blue’s force matrix approach quantifies the thrust generated by eSAILs under a full spectrum of wind and sailing conditions. Any individual vessel can be assessed, with trusted results produced through a unique combination of data from wind tunnel tests, CFD simulations and potential flow models (allowing for the analysis of multiple sail configurations and interactions).

Wind propulsion solutions, such as suction sails, are becoming increasingly attractive since the advent of the FuelEU Maritime regulation. Wind is the only power source actively rewarded through the framework, with the Wind Reward Factor effectively relaxing compliance targets for relevant vessels by up to 5%. eSAILs also create energy efficiency benefits for EEDI and EEXI, reduce emissions and costs relating to EU ETS, and positively impact CII ratings.

bound4blue eSAILs have a typical payback period of less than five years and are suitable for either newbuilds or retrofitting across a diverse array of vessel segments. This includes, but is not limited to, Tankers, Bulkers, Ro-Ros, Cruises, Ferries, Gas Carriers, and General Cargo vessels.