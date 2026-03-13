Breaking the Ice: How a Space-Based Initiative is Solving a Maritime Challenge

This winter, ice on the Great Lakes is expected to impact a maritime economy valued at $35 billion. The wealth of data provided by space-based assets offers a potential lifeline for navigating these frozen waters. However, data alone is not a solution. Without the means to translate raw satellite feeds into actionable intelligence, it remains an untapped resource, a digital haystack without a needle.

In response, and in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), Michigan recently turned to an unexpected source of innovation: a generation of digital natives. The state tasked its college students with building satellite-driven predictive models to solve a most persistent winter challenge: ice.



Aerospace Meets Maritime

Michigan maintains an all-domain value proposition, and the integration of the aerospace and maritime sectors is a cornerstone of Michigan’s economic diversification strategy. The Michigan Office of Defense and Aerospace Innovation (ODAI) hosted the 2025 MiSpace Hackathon in the fall of 2025, drawing more than a hundred Michigan-based undergraduate students to use space-based data to predict Great Lakes ice packs.

Satellite and remote sensing data are becoming increasingly accessible, transforming how we tackle terrestrial problems. In 2025 alone, approximately 10,000 satellites were launched globally, each designed to sense our environment in unique ways, capturing everything from soil moisture and infrared heat signatures to hyperspectral imagery. This democratization of space means that the tools once reserved for national intelligence agencies are now available to undergraduate students. The challenge is no longer getting the data; it is processing it at the speed of commerce.



The $2 Billion Freeze

To understand the importance of this digital shift, one must understand the stakes on the water. USCG faces a critical operational bottleneck every winter. With a finite number of ice-breaking cutters available, determining exactly where and when ice will form is the difference between a fluid supply chain and a total standstill.

The economic and security risks posed by Great Lakes ice are both immense and underappreciated. From a commercial perspective, these waters are the starting line for the American steel supply chain. A severe ice season that halts shipping can cost the regional economy upwards of $2 billion, creating a domino effect that hits the automotive and manufacturing sectors within days.

Beyond the balance sheet, there is a clear national security imperative. Maintaining assured access to our own waters is a matter of sovereignty and maritime readiness. If we cannot effectively manage ice in our own Fourth Sea Coast, we leave a vulnerability in our national infrastructure. We must be able to support the communities that rely on these waters for everything from heating fuel delivery to flood prevention.





From Raw Data to a User-Friendly Interface

Hackathon participants were provided with initial datasets and encouraged to seek additional sources, experiment, and innovate. Using machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), six teams developed novel approaches to analyze synthetic aperture radar (SAR) and multispectral imagery.

The results were game-changing. The winning team, IceScope GL from the University of Michigan, turned raw satellite streams into a user-friendly interface, a digital "spatial field" of ice formation. Their solution provides icebreakers with a four-day advance notice. This tool displays real-time ice formation and, crucially, generates cutter deployment recommendations based on predicted pressure ridges and thickness. For their efforts, the team took home the $15,000 top prize, followed by the second and third place teams who secured $10,000 and $5,000 for similarly impressive predictive models.





A Paradigm Shift: From Reactive to Proactive

For a Coast Guard commander, this tool enables a fundamental shift from guesswork to precision. In current operations, the USCG and commercial operators are often playing defense. They respond to ice pressure ridges or sudden shifts in pack ice as they occur, often after a vessel has already become beset.

In a digitized maritime environment, a four-day predictive window changes the physics of the problem. With 96 hours of lead time, a 1,000-foot laker carrying iron ore to a steel mill, for example, can sync its departure or adjust its speed to meet an icebreaking escort exactly when and where the ice is thickest. Instead of a cutter having to divert from a planned mission to respond to an emergency blockage, the USCG can pre-position assets in predicted trouble spots.

This turns a high-stakes guessing game into a scheduled, efficient operation. The result is a massive reduction in fuel consumption, decreased wear and tear on aging vessels, and the elimination of significant operating costs for private carriers.



Michigan’s Digital Blueprint

While regional economies often develop around core industrial pillars, the most significant leaps in progress occur when diverse technologies intersect. Michigan is witnessing a powerful convergence where aerospace innovation meets maritime necessity. By leveraging remote sensing data, our companies and researchers are improving operational efficiency, creating new business opportunities, and attracting global investment. This trend is doing more than just solving logistical puzzles; it is driving a surge in demand for technical talent and fostering a workforce ready for the digitalization era of global trade.

The MiSpace Hackathon demonstrated that student-developed technology can, in some cases, outpace legacy systems. By developing dual-use technology, tools that aid the USCG in peacetime and could support defense partners in contested environments, Michigan is positioned as a global leader in the space and defense sectors.

About the Author: Mark Ignash, is Director, Strategic Initiatives & Ecosystem Development, Michigan Office of Defense & Aerospace Innovation (ODAI).



