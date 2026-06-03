Carbon Ridge’s Onboard Carbon Capture System Approved by DNV

An assessment from global classification society DNV, using its Recommended Practice for performance verification of onboard carbon capture and storage (OCCS), has confirmed Carbon Ridge’s centrifugal onboard carbon capture system can reach CO2 capture rates of as high as 98%. This is the first maritime deployment of a centrifugal OOCS system, which during the testing was set up to capture and treat a part of the emissions stream generated by a LR2 product tanker owned by Scorpio Tankers Inc.

The results were reached using data gathered over a scheduled five-month pilot period, which commenced in July 2025 at Besiktas Shipyard in Turkey, on the 109,999 dwt, 2015-built STI Spiga as the vessel undertook regular commercial operations.

DNV reviewed and validated the associated methodologies, calculations, and reported performance metrics and based on the data provided was able to corroborate peak CO2 capture rates of over 98%, with 55% of the observations falling within a range of 86–98%.

The Scorpio Tankers Inc pilot marks the first deployment of a centrifugal OCCS system in maritime operations, establishing Carbon Ridge as the pioneer in bringing this method of carbon capture to the shipping industry.

The technology's compact design means that space requirements are reduced by up to 75% compared with conventional OCCS columns, while its flexible installation options, vertical or horizontal depending on vessel constraints, can accommodate the requirements of shipping’s diverse and globally operational fleet. Captured CO2 is compressed, liquefied, and stored safely for the duration of the voyage.