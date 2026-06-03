MARTAC Expands Across Western USA With Opening of San Diego Innovation Center

Maritime Tactical Systems, Inc. (MARTAC), a provider of fully autonomous unmanned surface vessels (USVs), announced the opening of the MARTAC Innovation Center West in San Diego, California. The new facility marks a milestone in the company’s expansion, strengthening its ability to serve defense, security and commercial customers across the West Coast and Pacific regions.

The MARTAC Innovation Center West will serve as a hub for research, development, testing and customer engagement, complementing MARTAC’s headquarters in Melbourne, Florida. San Diego’s deep ties to the U.S. Navy, its defense technology ecosystem and its access to open-water testing environments make it the ideal location for MARTAC’s next phase of growth.

The new center will support a range of activities, including advanced engineering and systems integration, live-water demonstrations of MARTAC’s autonomous vessels, customer training and mission planning and collaborative development with defense and industry partners. The facility is expected to create new jobs in the San Diego area and further cement MARTAC’s position as a leader in the rapidly growing unmanned maritime systems market.

MARTAC’s facility expansion comes at a time of accelerating demand for autonomous maritime capabilities. The U.S. Navy has outlined plans to significantly grow its fleet to include a substantial number of uncrewed vessels, and MARTAC’s combat-proven platforms—including the MANTAS T-series and Devil Ray—are already in operational deployment supporting fleet operations worldwide.