Briggs Marine Awarded Contract for Royal Navy Maritime Services

Briggs Marine has announced its role as Key Subcontractor to Serco following the recent award of the Royal Navy’s Maritime Services contracts.

This milestone marks the continuation of a partnership that has spanned over 17 years, delivering critical marine support services to the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD). The contract will see Briggs deliver Range Safety and Aircrew Training (RSACT) services at a number of locations around the UK.

The subcontract is in addition to Brigg’s recent award of its Contract to deliver moorings, aids to navigation and target maintenance for Ministry of Defence across the UK, Gibraltar, Cyprus and South Atlantic and means that the Fife – based Company has amassed a Defence sector order book of almost USD$300 million (£1/4 billion) so far this year.

In the RSACT Subcontract, Briggs will deliver the Range Safety and Aircrew Training service from October 2025 for a period of 5 years. The service is a large part of the wider Inshore Support to Military Training, Testing and Evaluation contract awarded to Serco. Briggs will be responsible for crewing, management and operation of a fleet of 15 vessels in support of a complex program of training and safety duties around the UK.

The new contracts not only strengthen Briggs Marine’s position within the defence sector but also reflect the company’s ongoing investment in people, vessels, and infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of its clients.