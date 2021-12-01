Brittany Ferries Takes Delivery of Stena RoRo's LNG-powered Vessel

The Salamanca ferry, the second of five ships in the E-Flexer class ordered by Stena RoRo for the French ferry firm Brittany Ferries was delivered on November 30.

The vessel is the sixth E-Flexer of twelve ordered from the Chinese shipyard CMI Jinling (Weihai). The Salamanca will be chartered by Brittany Ferries on a long-term basis.

The 214.5 meters long Salamanca has been built with LNG dual-fuel engines and is the first ship in the E-Flexer series with gas engines. The interior has been designed by Richard Nilsson at Figura Architects. The design of the public spaces and the color scheme etc, are designed individually between all the Brittany Ferries E-Flexers, StenaRoRo said.

"The Salamanca is special because she is the first in the E-Flexer series to be delivered with LNG propulsion,” says Per Westling, CEO for Stena RoRo. “The design has been adapted to Brittany Ferries' special requirements and the yard has yet again been able to deliver according to schedule despite the ongoing pandemic.”

The Salamanca's has 2723 lanemeters, and a capacity for 1,100 persons (passengers & crew)

“Fleet renewal is key to our business strategy,” said Christophe Mathieu, CEO Brittany Ferries. “It is one of the pillars that will drive our recovery from the Covid crisis and deliver another successful 50 years for Brittany Ferries. So it is with gratitude that we thank our partners at Stena RoRo and everyone involved in her construction. From customers and suppliers to the French crew that will sail with her, we all look forward to welcoming Salamanca to the Brittany Ferries family ahead of her sister ship Santoña a year later.”

Stena RoRo has an agreement with Brittany Ferries for long-term charters of three more vessels in the Stena E-Flexer series. All will be powered by LNG, and will be delivered in 2023-2025.



According to Stena RoRo, the Stena E-Flexer vessels combine cargo and passenger capabilities and are substantially larger than today's standard ferries.