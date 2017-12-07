Marine Link
Thursday, December 7, 2017

NASSCO Begins Building Matson’s LNG-ready ConRos

December 7, 2017

(Image: General Dynamics NASSCO)

(Image: General Dynamics NASSCO)

San Diego shipyard General Dynamics NASSCO said it has begun building the first of two liquefied natural gas (LNG)-capable combination containership/roll-on, roll-off (ConRo) vessels for Matson Navigation Company, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Matson, Inc.

The 265-meter-long, 3,500 TEU Kanaloa class design was developed by the shipyard in partnership with Daewoo Ship Engineering Company, and incorporates Tier III compliant LNG-capable main and auxiliary engines, with accommodation for future LNG fuel gas system installation.

The first ship is scheduled to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2019, while construction of the second Kanaloa-class vessel will begin in 2018 with delivery in the second quarter of 2020.

Once delivered, the Jones Act qualified vessels will transport containers, automobiles and rolling stock, including trailers, between the continental west coast and Hawaii.

According to Kevin Graney, president of General Dynamics NASSCO, the Matson ConRos builds, together with contracted work for several U.S. Navy ships, heave led the San Diego shipyard to hire additional manpower.

 
Kanaloa Class
Length: 265 meters
Beam: 34.9 meters 
Draft: 11.5 meters
Containers: Approximately 3,500 TEUs, large reefer capacity
Garage: Four decks for autos, two decks for trailers and a stern quartering ramp.
Decks can accommodate up to 800 autos.
Power Plant: Slow Speed, Direct Drive Diesel Engine with Fixed Pitch Propeller
Main Engine: MAN 6G90ME-C10.5-Gl (LNG-capable)
Aux Engines: Medium Speed, Dual Fuel Diesel Generators (x4)
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Nov 2017 - The Workboat Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News