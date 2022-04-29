Bulker Runs Aground in Lake Michigan

A commercial bulk carrier has run soft aground on a sand bar in Lake Michiganite, at the entrance to Muskegon, Mich. the U.S. Coast Guard said.

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan and Marine Safety Detachment Grand Haven are responding to the 750-foot motor vessel Kaye E. Barker, which ran aground late in the evening on April 28 while transiting inbound toward Muskegon with a load of stone aggregate. No injuries have been reported and initial inspections indicated no pollution.

The Coast Guard is on site and working with the shipping company, local salvage organizations and the vessel crew to conduct lightering operations Friday to free the vessel from the sand bar.

The cause of the grounding is currently under investigation, the Coast Guard said.