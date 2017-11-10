VT Halter Nabs Deal to Build LNG Bunkering ATB

As the move toward LNG as marine fuel moves foward in earnest, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering) announced that its US shipyard, VT Halter Marine won the contract by Quality Liquefied Natural Gas Transport, LLC (Q-LNG) to build America’s first offshore Liquefied Natural Gas Articulated Tug and Barge (LNG ATB) unit.

Q-LNG contracted VT Halter Marine for engineering services to complete the detailed design for the development and construction of one LNG Bunkering ATB unit. The ATB Tug will have 5,100 hp GE 6L250 MDC EPA Tier 4 main engines, with Z-drives, and dimensions of 128 x 42 x 21-ft.. The barge is designed to carry 4,000 cu. m. of LNG, and will have dimensions of 324 x 64 x 32.5 ft. The LNG ATB Unit is designed to meet the requirements of American Bureau of Shipbuilding (ABS) and the International Gas Carrier (IGC) code as an LNG bunkering barge.

Anticipated delivery date for the unit is 1st quarter 2020.