BV Issues AiP for World's Largest LNG Carrier

During Gastech 2023 in Singapore, Bureau Veritas (BV) formally issued its Approval in Principle (AiP) to the CSSC Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Group for a new LNG carrier design. With a capacity of 271,000cbm, it will be the largest LNG carrier to date, using the GTT NO 96 membrane containment system in its five cargo tanks.

BV performed a preliminary design review and HAZID (hazard identification) analysis to help ensure the highest levels of safety, feasibility, and performance of this design in compliance with applicable classification Rules and Regulations.

Matthieu de Tugny, President of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, said: “I wish to express how impressed we are with CSSC Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Group and their ambition to design and build the largest LNG carrier yet. BV has been very pleased to participate, and we sincerely thank CSSC Hudong-Zhonghua for their trust and commitment in this project and the very close cooperation we have enjoyed. Accordingly, I am delighted to issue the Approval in Principle to this landmark project, reflecting Hudong-Zhonghua’s LNG carrier leadership role in the Chinese shipbuilding industry.”

Song Wei, Chief Engineer of Hudong-Zhonghua, said: “For a Max type 271,000cbm LNG carrier, the CII will be about 23% lower than a conventional 174,000cbm LNG carrier which will offer enhanced operation flexibility to global customers to meet rapidly increasing shipping demand.”



