BWMS Webinar May 17: Inside the InTank Solution

The Scienco InTank BWTS treats and neutralizes ballast water in the ballast tanks during the voyage, which allows for normal ballasting and de-ballasting operations in port. It is the only Type Approved “in voyage” ballast water treatment system.

A small percentage of ballast water is circulated from one ballast tank at a time. The active substance, Sodium Hypochlorite (NaOCl), is added to the circulation and returned to the tank. Sodium Hypochlorite is produced on board by an electro-chemical cell (EC), or from bulk-chemical storage (BC). The treatment is monitored using the TRO levels in the circulated ballast. Treatment is completed during the voyage, and neutralization is completed hours before discharge.

