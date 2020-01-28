Byron E. Vernicos Appointed as Ardent Rep

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 28, 2020

Byron E. Vernicos has been appointed exclusive Agent for Ardent for the Greek and Cypriot market.

Ardent is a global specialist in emergency preparedness, emergency response, waste management, wreck removal, subsea services and decommissioning, servicing the marine and oil and gas industry

Byron E. Vernicos is a shipbroker who specializes in the offshore and maritime market since its establishment in 1978. Main focus areas are salvage, offshore vessels employment including deep sea towage and period charter, sale and purchase and other related activities. 

Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News