Campbell Shipping Extents Contract with Inmarsat

Bahamas-based ship-management group Campbell Shipping has extended its relationship with mobile satellite communications company Inmarsat with an agreement that adds Fleet Care and Fleet Secure Endpoint to its existing 12-vessel Fleet Xpress solution. Campbell Shipping will now be able to carry out remote maintenance, support and repairs, and comprehensive network protection, on top of fast, reliable and extensive global coverage already provided by Fleet Xpress.

These performance characteristics were key to Campbell’s decision to migrate its fleet of dry-bulk carriers to Fleet Xpress from Fleet Broadband in 2018. With vessels often sailing in areas of the Southern Hemisphere, the Fleet Xpress combination of highspeed Ka-band plus continuous L-band back-up delivers the bandwidth and stability to keep business operations online 24/7 and allows crew to remain in contact with friends and family on shore.

Michael Dean, IT Vessel Manager, Campbell Shipping, said, “We opted to renew our contract with Inmarsat based on its extensive coverage and our positive experience working with the company so far. Ever since the upgrade to Fleet Xpress, our ships have been better connected, with crew enjoying more stable access to communication and entertainment services on board. Now, thanks to Inmarsat’s value-added applications, we can also rest assured that vessel equipment and networks are in safe hands.”

By enabling round-the-clock remote support from Inmarsat engineers, Fleet Care will prove especially valuable when Campbell’s vessels are operating in isolated stretches of ocean where physical access by service technicians would be difficult. As well as helping keep critical communication systems in working order and thereby promoting safer, more efficient operations, the fully managed maintenance program provides cost transparency, with a fixed monthly fee replacing more costly annual services.

Meanwhile, amid growing concerns over maritime cyber-attacks and malware, Fleet Secure Endpoint will provide Campbell with continuous protection of all online endpoints on the vessel network, automatically monitoring, identifying and blocking threats as they arise.