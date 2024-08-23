Canadian Navy Adding Four New Tugs

The Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) is acquiring four new state-of-the-art Naval Large Tugs (NLT) to modernize its fleet. These new tugs—two for each of Canada's coasts—will replace the current Glen-class and Fire-class tugs.

The new IMO Tier III vessels are based on a proven Robert Allan Ltd. RAmparts 2400 design. They are more powerful and more capable, which will improve the RCN's effectiveness in harbor berthing, coastal towing and firefighting. This update will strengthen the RCN's effectiveness in supporting the fleet.

In April 2019, a contract was signed for the construction of four large tugs at Ocean Industries Inc. of Isle-aux-Coudres, Quebec. Steel cutting for tugs began on September 18, 2020, followed by official construction which began in November 2020. In December 2021, the Royal Canadian Navy officially announced the names of the tugs: Haro, Barkerville, Canso, and Stella Maris, each of which reflects an important connection to Canada's naval history.

In July 2024, the first two tugs completed their transit by heavy-lift vessel to Esquimalt, where acceptance activities will be completed in August 2024. The third and fourth tugs will be delivered to Halifax in November 2025 and September 2026 respectively. The first two tugs, Haro and Barkerville, will support the new Joint Support Ship (JSS), HMCS Protecteur, and will be ready for delivery of the ship in 2025.