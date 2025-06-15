Canadian Navy Commissions AOPV HMCS Frédérick Rolette

The Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) has welcomed His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Frédérick Rolette into naval service.

HMCS Frédérick Rolette is the fifth Harry DeWolf class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Vessel (AOPV) to be welcomed into the RCN’s fleet.

These vessels are designed to enhance the RCN’s ability to enforce sovereignty in Canadian waters and helps meet future defense challenges in Northern waters. They augment Canada’s presence in the Arctic and are capable of conducting a wide variety of operations including surveillance operations, humanitarian assistance, emergency response and disaster relief.

HMCS Frédérick Rolette has considerable space to transport cargo and the capacity to embark small vehicles, deployable boats, and, in the future, a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter.

The vessel is named in honor of Lieutenant Frédérick Rolette, a Canadian-born naval hero who commanded the ship General Hunter during the War of 1812.

AOPV’s are known as the Harry DeWolf class, named in honor of Vice-Admiral Harry DeWolf, a Canadian wartime naval hero. The first in its class, HMCS Harry DeWolf, was delivered to Canada on July 30, 2020, and was officially commissioned into RCN service on June 26, 2021.

The sixth and final AOPV, HMCS Robert Hampton Gray, is currently in production and is expected to be delivered by August 2025.