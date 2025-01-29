Canadian Shipwreck Hunters Unleash New Tech

Unlocking new levels of multibeam performance with Norwegian Subsea MRU

Motion Reference Units (MRUs) are crucial in bathymetric survey technology, providing precise motion compensation data to ensure reliable and accurate seafloor mapping. For users like Captain Sid Hynes, a seasoned mariner exploring Newfoundland’s shipwreck-rich waters, the Norwegian Subsea MRU has redefined what is possible, delivering exceptional performance even in incredibly challenging conditions.

The Challenge

Along with his son, Matthew, Sid Hynes has dedicated countless hours to mapping shipwrecks using multibeam echosounders in the unpredictable environment of the Grand Banks. However, precision in locating and identifying these submerged targets is a persistent challenge, especially due to the unique conditions the pair face on their regular expeditions.

Despite equipping ‘Best Kind’, Sid’s Farmont 70 expedition yacht with a multibeam made by Aukland, New Zealand-based manufacturer WASSP, he found room for improvement when in order to reach the level of detail required for distinguishing remnants of wooden shipwrecks, many of which had deteriorated after decades under the sea. The unpredictable three-directional swells and constant movement of his boat added further complexity, as it would create inconsistencies in the data captured.

“Heave is the key,” Sid explained. “When the boat's moving with swells from three directions, it can distort the data, but with proper heave compensation, you get a clearer picture of the seafloor.” The standard motion sensor in the multibeam struggled with this task, leaving Sid in search of an alternative.





Depicts a trawler that sank approximately 30 years ago, now resting in 570 feet of water. Image courtesy Sid Hynes





The SolutionHe discovered the Norwegian Subsea’s MRU 6000 and after talking with both Norwegian Subsea and WASSP, integrated it into his multibeam setup. Immediately, the new Motion Reference Unit (MRU) offered unparalleled motion compensation capabilities, particularly in the challenging conditions of the Grand Banks, well known for hard to predict multi-direction waves.

Sid and Matthew, leveraging their deep technical expertise – which stretches as far as installing their own DP system on the boat and developing a unique acoustic noise reduction system, managed the integration process themselves. “The MRU's straightforward setup and consistency really helped us to improve the quality of our results,” Sid noted.

With the NS MRU, Sid’s multibeam echosounder began delivering highly detailed and precise data, enabling him to identify everything from steam engines to hard-to-find remnants of shipwrecks such as hull forms that had deteriorated over centuries. The enhanced motion compensation provided by the MRU rivalled far more expensive systems, including other motion sensors and a state-of-the-art correctional DGPS that Sid was able to evaluate. “You get commercial-grade performance at a significantly reduced cost,” he said.

Sid highlights that the Norwegian Subsea MRU’s superior heave, pitch, and roll compensation has allowed him to confidently map the seafloor and detect interesting targets in swells exceeding 20 feet. The data consistency enabled by the MRU provided a level of accuracy previously unattainable with his equipment, transforming Sid and Mathew’s shipwreck hunting into a highly effective exploration endeavour.





The Impact

The results were incredibly positive. Using the Norwegian Subsea MRU, Sid has identified many shipwrecks with remarkable precision, some of which were located miles away from their suspected locations. One notable discovery involved two sister steamships, wrecked two years apart, and found within close proximity.

Sid highlighted the performance increase since integrating the MRU: “I had a couple of underwater streams sitting at the dock, using the original motion sensor and the new MRU,” he explained. “The standard sensor was jumping all over and we were getting big gaps in the data. But the Norwegian Subsea MRU was like a needle – smooth and precise. You could barely tell the boat was moving. It is incredibly sensitive compared to the others.”

Sid and Matthew continue to explore Newfoundland’s shipwrecks, uncovering valuable data to the understanding of the region’s maritime history. Their work with Norwegian Subsea and WASSP has not only enhanced their own ability to detect wrecks in extreme conditions; Norwegian Subsea and WASSP are now working together to deliver even more precision multibeam data for the New Zealand company’s user-base.

Norwegian Subsea, meanwhile, is committed to leveraging the power its MRU technology for the subsea sector. Oceanology, bathymetric survey and all types of underwater inspection can be lower cost and accurate, when using Norwegian Subsea MRUs. And, as the company focuses more on the subsea sector, comprehensive multibeam solutions are set to become less costly, while offering the required data precision and reliability.

Some of this is down to Sid’s pioneering vision to upgrade his onboard equipment in order to better serve his own, and Mathew’s commitment to Newfoundland’s maritime history. In his own words: “The swells can be so bad, but the Norwegian Subsea MRU manages them better than most. It really makes multibeam surveys work in ways I could not achieve before.”

About Master Mariner Sid Hynes: Newfoundland’s waters are a treasure trove of maritime history, scattered with shipwrecks that tell tales of exploration, tragedy, and resilience. For Newfoundland resident Sid – a master mariner since his early twenties, with extensive experience running Dynamic Positioning (DP) equipped vessels all over the world – exploring these underwater relics has become an integral aspect of his passion for the oceans. Sid says that Newfoundland is “the home of shipwrecks” and along with his son Mathew, he has been on a total of 14 multi-day expeditions since 2020. Sid’s interest in the incredible maritime history of his home shows no sing of abating, especially now that he has all the tools he needs to detect and image the hundreds, thousands of wrecks found in the waters off Newfoundland.

