Capital Ship Management Signs On to Deploy ABS' My Digital Fleet

ABS and Capital Ship Management (Capital) signed an agreement to deploy ABS’ digitalization and decarbonization platform in support of Capital’s sustainability strategy.

ABS My Digital Fleet is a configurable risk management platform, designed to integrates data to provide AI-driven insights for driving sustainable operations and reducing operational risks. Environmental insights provide visibility into the impact of daily decisions on the vessel’s carbon footprint and allow for identification of improvement options for maintaining a sustainable fleet.

“My Digital Fleet is designed to support forward thinking shipowners and operators, such as Capital, towards meeting their decarbonization, digitalization and wider sustainability ambitions. Through advanced analytics, the platform provides unprecedented levels of insight into an individual vessel or fleet’s environmental and operational performance enabling proactive decarbonization decisions to be made every day,” said Paul Sells, CEO and President, ABS Digital Solutions LLC.

The agreement is the latest investment by Capital towards decarbonizing its operations, following the recent announcement securing ABS notations and recognizing investment in decarbonization technologies for its newbuild orders for medium range tankers.