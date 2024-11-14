Capsized Tug Raises Pilot Training Concerns

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has released its report into the girting and capsize of tug Biter with the loss of two lives while assisting passenger vessel Hebridean Princess off Greenock, Scotland.

At about 1527 on 24 February 2023, the twin screw conventional tug Biter girted and capsized while attached to the stern of the passenger vessel Hebridean Princess, which was making its approach to James Watt Dock.

Girting occurs when high athwartships towing forces cause a tug to be pulled sideways through the water by the towline.

Biter’s two crew were unable to escape from the capsized vessel and lost their lives.

The safety issues identified were:

• the marine pilot’s training had not prepared them to work with conventional tugs

• master/pilot and pilot/tug exchanges were incomplete and, with no shared understanding of the plan, the passenger vessel’s master and the tug masters were unable to challenge the pilot’s intentions

• the passenger vessel’s speed placed significant load on the tug’s lines and almost certainly caused the gob rope to render

• the tug’s gob rope did not prevent it being girted

• the tug’s rapid capsize meant the crew had insufficient time to release its towlines

• an open hatch compromised the tug’s watertight integrity and limited the crew’s chance of survival.

MAIB has made recommendations (2024/157 to 2024/166) to Clyde Marine Services Limited, the tug’s owners, to: review its safety management system and risk assessments to provide clear guidance on the rigging of the gob rope; the safe speed to conduct key maneuvers; and, to adopt a recognized training scheme for its tug masters.

Recommendations have also been made to Clydeport Operations Limited to commission an independent review of its marine pilot training and to risk assess and review its pilot grade limits and tug matrix.

Additionally professional associations representing pilots, harbormasters and tug owners are recommended to develop appropriate guidance on the safety issues raised in this report.

MAIB reports into previous tug accidents including:

• MAIB report published July 1999 – Trijnie

• MAIB report 17/2008 - Flying Phantom

• MAIB report 4/2010 – Ijsselstroom

• MAIB report 12/2012 – Chiefton

• MAIB report 10/2016 – Asterix

• MAIB report 16/2017 – Domingue.



