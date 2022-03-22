Caterpillar Marine Expanding Hybrid and Electric Lineup

Caterpillar Marine announced Tuesday it its expanding its delivery of hybrid and electric propulsion and power solutions amid an industry push to reduce its environmental impact.

The company said it will leverage hybrid and electric expertise from across its enterprise to selectively incorporate technology from machine and off-highway products.

"Regardless of where the vessel is constructed or delivered, whether operating in fixed locations or transiting through territories around the world, Caterpillar Marine dealers will be equipped with the training and resources needed to provide full product support for Caterpillar’s next generation of hybrid and electric propulsion and power system solutions," the company said in a press release.

“This is an incredibly exciting time at Caterpillar Marine. Our product strategies have always been shaped by the voices of our customers, and those voices are now steering our system-level solutions as well,” said Derrick York, Caterpillar Marine managing director. “We look forward to helping our valued customers navigate the energy transition with our growing portfolio of products, technologies and solutions.”