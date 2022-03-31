Caterpillar Marine to Invest in Methanol Engine Tech

Engine maker Caterpillar announced it is investing to develop methanol engine technologies as the commercial maritime sector continues to engineer and implement new solutions to reduce emissions.

The company called the cleaner burning fuel a key to decarbonization in the marine industry. Compared to conventional fuels, methanol produces fewer emissions such as SOx, NOx and particulate matter.

“This commitment supports the development of decarbonization efforts in the marine industry by offering cost effective methanol-powered solutions without sacrificing the value customers expect from Caterpillar,” the company said in a statement.

Derrick York, Caterpillar Marine managing director, said, “In order to continue supporting our customers with their climate-related goals Caterpillar Marine will continue exploring combustion technologies such as methanol. Today’s products are being designed to be upgradable for future methanol utilization, thus further enabling the energy transition.”