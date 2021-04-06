Caterpillar Marine Launches Gen II Displays

Caterpillar Marine has unveiled its second-generation Cat Marine Displays (CMD) used for monitoring all engine platforms, supporting different vessel applications for professional maritime use.

The three CMD variants—Cat CMD5 (5” display), CMD8 (8” display), and CMD13 (13.3” display)—designed to provide operators easy access to current operating data and alarms for engines.

The new displays are type-approved and environmentally sealed to be waterproof for a wide range of temperature operations. Additional features include multiple graphic skin options, configurable splash and monitoring screens, embedded manuals to help with equipment troubleshooting, Modbus support to monitor multi-engine applications in a single display, and IT camera support allowing visual monitoring of the engine room from the helm.

With a swipe of a finger, operators can easily navigate through information and read important data about equipment onboard the vessel. Operators can also simultaneously monitor multiple engines and essential propulsion system data. Visual and audible alerts notify operators of any engine or transmission problems allowing for more time to mitigate any potential concerns.

“Marine vessel operation should be simple, and the controls operators use should enable a seamless interaction and hassle-free experience,” said Adnan Kadribasic, Caterpillar Marine Product Development Manager, Control Systems.