Cause of Trawler Flooding Uncertain

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has released its report into the flooding and foundering of the stern trawler Opportune off Scotland, with uncertainty remaining about the cause.

On 24 March 2024, the 23.95m UK registered Opportune foundered 36 miles east of Lerwick, Scotland. Opportune’s eight crew were later rescued uninjured from the vessel’s liferafts by coastguard helicopters. The vessel was not recovered.

The key safety issues identified were:

• The vessel foundered due to a rapid and uncontrolled engine room flood.

• The source of the flood could not be established. The most likely cause was a failure of the vessel’s seawater pipework, parts of which were ferrous, over 20 years old and difficult to inspect. Corrosion might have gone unnoticed.

• The crew were unable to control the flood because seawater inlet valves were not easily accessible and electric bilge pumps could not be operated from outside the space.

• Faced with a rapidly sinking vessel the skipper raised the alarm, and the crew abandoned ship in good time.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency has been recommended to update its guidance to its surveyors, fishing vessel owners and crew on the management of seawater pipework in existing vessels.

Opportune’s owner has been recommended to ensure that its crews understand the seawater pipework system and regularly drill their response to a flood.



