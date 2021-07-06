C&C Delivers New Towboat to Kirby

Belle Chasse, La. shipbuilder C&C Marine and Repair has delivered the new towboat Bowling Green to Kirby Inland Marine, L.P.

The newbuild—the second in a three-boat series for Kirby, delivered six months after the first vessel—will operate it under a long-term lease from Hines Furlong Line.

The triple-screw 6,600-horsepower towboat measures 170’ x 50’ with the pilot house eyeline measuring at 39’-3”. The Bowling Green was designed by CT Marine, LLC, based in Portland, Maine. The vessel’s design includes three Cummins QSK60-M main engines, provided by Cummins Mid-South, that are paired with three Reintjes WAF 1173 H/V reduction gears, provided by Karl Senner, LLC. The service power is provided by three Cummins QSM11-DM, 275 kW generators, and the conventional steering system HPU was provided by EMI Marine. The towboat is outfitted with three 100” diameter stainless-steel fixed pitch propellers, provided by Sound Propeller Systems, Inc, and features double steering rudder system. The accommodations include a total of twelve beds (11 crew, plus one guest), and the vessel’s design includes a floating, spring mounted superstructure for additional crew comfort.

(Photo: C&C Marine and Repair)